Nigeria records 269 new COVID-19 infections, total now 158,506

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 269 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 158,506.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 7th of March 2021, 269 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 158506 cases have been confirmed, 137875 cases have been discharged and 1969 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 269 new cases are reported from 19 states- Enugu (78), Bauchi (37), Rivers (22), Imo (18), Ogun (16), FCT (15), Akwa Ibom (13), Kaduna (13), Kebbi (11), Kwara (9), Edo(7), Ekiti (6), Borno (5), Yobe(5), Kano (4) Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Anambra (2) and Plateau (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 56,444 1,273 54,756 415 FCT 19,350 7,271 11,926 153 Plateau 8,944 104 8,783 57 Kaduna 8,658 169 8,424 65 Oyo 6,766 868 5,784 114 Rivers 6,680 289 6,294 97 Edo 4,670 216 4,274 180 Ogun 4,437 403 3,987 47 Kano 3,844 157 3,579 108 Ondo 3,066 928 2,080 58 Kwara 2,962 326 2,585 51 Delta 2,582 773 1,744 65 Osun 2,457 206 2,199 52 Nasarawa 2,251 1,865 373 13 Enugu 2,156 262 1,865 29 Katsina 2,060 1 2,025 34 Gombe 2,010 15 1,952 43 Ebonyi 1,951 373 1,547 31 Anambra 1,813 195 1,599 19 Akwa Ibom 1,610 554 1,042 14 Abia 1,588 64 1,503 21 Imo 1,569 131 1,407 31 Borno 1,308 70 1,200 38 Bauchi 1,274 61 1,196 17 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 942 641 270 31 Niger 919 485 417 17 Taraba 863 74 767 22 Ekiti 834 91 733 10 Bayelsa 779 9 744 26 Sokoto 769 0 741 28 Jigawa 496 56 429 11 Kebbi 412 75 323 14 Cross River 334 43 274 17 Yobe 293 25 259 9 Zamfara 222 -1 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

269 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Enugu-78

Bauchi-37

Rivers-22

Imo-18

Ogun-16

FCT-15

Akwa Ibom-13

Kaduna-13

Kebbi-11

Kwara-9

Edo-7

Ekiti-6

Borno-5

Yobe-5

Kano-4

Nasarawa-3

Osun-3

Anambra-2

Plateau-2 158,506 confirmed

137,875 discharged

1,969 deaths pic.twitter.com/GTWI6cFTxx — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 7, 2021

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ANALYSIS: One Year After Index Case, Nigeria Yet To Meet COVID-19 Testing Target

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there.Nigeria records 269 new COVID-19 infections, total now 158,506