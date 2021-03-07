Nigeria records 269 new COVID-19 infections, total now 158,506

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 269 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 269 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 158,506.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 7th of March 2021, 269 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 158506 cases have been confirmed, 137875 cases have been discharged and 1969 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 269 new cases are reported from 19 states- Enugu (78), Bauchi (37), Rivers (22), Imo (18), Ogun (16), FCT (15), Akwa Ibom (13), Kaduna (13), Kebbi (11), Kwara (9), Edo(7), Ekiti (6), Borno (5), Yobe(5), Kano (4) Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Anambra (2) and Plateau (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos56,4441,27354,756415
FCT19,3507,27111,926153
Plateau8,9441048,78357
Kaduna8,6581698,42465
Oyo6,7668685,784114
Rivers6,6802896,29497
Edo4,6702164,274180
Ogun4,4374033,98747
Kano3,8441573,579108
Ondo3,0669282,08058
Kwara2,9623262,58551
Delta2,5827731,74465
Osun2,4572062,19952
Nasarawa2,2511,86537313
Enugu2,1562621,86529
Katsina2,06012,02534
Gombe2,010151,95243
Ebonyi1,9513731,54731
Anambra1,8131951,59919
Akwa Ibom1,6105541,04214
Abia1,588641,50321
Imo1,5691311,40731
Borno1,308701,20038
Bauchi1,274611,19617
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa94264127031
Niger91948541717
Taraba8637476722
Ekiti8349173310
Bayelsa779974426
Sokoto769074128
Jigawa4965642911
Kebbi4127532314
Cross River3344327417
Yobe293252599
Zamfara222-12158
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ANALYSIS: One Year After Index Case, Nigeria Yet To Meet COVID-19 Testing Target

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there.Nigeria records 269 new COVID-19 infections, total now 158,506

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Top News

COVID-19: Nigeria close to ‘flattening the curve’ ― Analysis

Latest News

FG cannot grab land from states for ranching ― Osinbajo

Latest News

Only self-determination will save the Yoruba ― Akintoye

Coronavirus

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More