Nigeria records 1547 new COVID-19 cases, total now 237,561

Coronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 1547 cases, One year after index case
FILE PHOTO

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, announced that the country has recorded 1547 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 237,561.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Facebook handle.

“1547 new cases of COVID19Nigeria; FCT-806, Lagos-401, Borno-166, Oyo-78, Ogun-47, Osun-30, Ekiti-7, Katsina-7, Kano-4, Jigawa-1

“237,561 confirmed, 212,550 discharged , 3,022 deaths.

“Today’s report includes:
▪️806 confirmed cases reported from FCT for 24th (additional 128 cases), 25th (302) & 26th (376) December.
▪️166 confirmed cases for 24th December and backlogs of 159 cases reported from Borno state.
▪️32 discharged cases reported from FCT for 25th (20) & 26th (12) December.
▪️3 deaths reported from FCT for 25th (2) & 26th (1) December.
▪️0 cases reported from Bauchi, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers and Sokoto States.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

Nigeria records 1547 new COVID-19 cases, total now 237,561

TRY IT TODAY!!! --- Abuja Man Reveals How 100% Natural Herbs Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7 days... CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

INVESTMENT/CASH MAKING OPPORTUNITY- Get paid monthly directly to your bank account and at your terms, even as a silent investor/partner in one or variety of businesses ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

You might also like
Coronavirus

Nigeria records 1305 new COVID-19 cases, total now 236,014

Coronavirus

Nigeria records 4035 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Coronavirus

Nigeria records 2123 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 227,378

Coronavirus

417 Oyo residents tested positive for COVID-19 in one week ― Govt

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More