Nigeria records 1547 new COVID-19 cases, total now 237,561

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, announced that the country has recorded 1547 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 237,561.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Facebook handle.

“1547 new cases of COVID19Nigeria; FCT-806, Lagos-401, Borno-166, Oyo-78, Ogun-47, Osun-30, Ekiti-7, Katsina-7, Kano-4, Jigawa-1

“237,561 confirmed, 212,550 discharged , 3,022 deaths.

“Today’s report includes:

▪️806 confirmed cases reported from FCT for 24th (additional 128 cases), 25th (302) & 26th (376) December.

▪️166 confirmed cases for 24th December and backlogs of 159 cases reported from Borno state.

▪️32 discharged cases reported from FCT for 25th (20) & 26th (12) December.

▪️3 deaths reported from FCT for 25th (2) & 26th (1) December.

▪️0 cases reported from Bauchi, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers and Sokoto States.”

