Nigeria records 120 new COVID-19 infections, total now 160,657

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 120 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 160,657.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.
“On the 14th of March 2021, 120 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 160657 cases have been confirmed, 145399 cases have been discharged and 2013 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 120 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos (32), Rivers (25), Kaduna (20), Bayelsa (13), Kano (7), Jigawa(5), Borno (5), Abia (4), Oyo (3), Plateau (2), FCT (1), Ogun (1) Nasarawa (1) and Imo (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by states below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|56,962
|495
|56,042
|425
|FCT
|19,470
|3,728
|15,587
|155
|Plateau
|8,988
|71
|8,860
|57
|Kaduna
|8,785
|163
|8,557
|65
|Oyo
|6,807
|504
|6,187
|116
|Rivers
|6,803
|249
|6,457
|97
|Edo
|4,820
|188
|4,447
|185
|Ogun
|4,549
|191
|4,309
|49
|Kano
|3,873
|49
|3,715
|109
|Ondo
|3,116
|975
|2,080
|61
|Kwara
|3,014
|291
|2,668
|55
|Delta
|2,593
|780
|1,744
|69
|Osun
|2,487
|107
|2,328
|52
|Nasarawa
|2,292
|1,906
|373
|13
|Enugu
|2,221
|327
|1,865
|29
|Katsina
|2,073
|9
|2,030
|34
|Gombe
|2,018
|23
|1,952
|43
|Ebonyi
|1,968
|162
|1,774
|32
|Anambra
|1,909
|64
|1,826
|19
|Akwa Ibom
|1,702
|500
|1,188
|14
|Abia
|1,629
|44
|1,564
|21
|Imo
|1,619
|151
|1,432
|36
|Bauchi
|1,463
|179
|1,267
|17
|Borno
|1,321
|83
|1,200
|38
|Benue
|1,188
|575
|591
|22
|Adamawa
|942
|641
|270
|31
|Niger
|923
|489
|417
|17
|Taraba
|881
|55
|804
|22
|Ekiti
|848
|65
|773
|10
|Bayelsa
|828
|44
|758
|26
|Sokoto
|769
|0
|741
|28
|Jigawa
|501
|5
|480
|16
|Kebbi
|427
|90
|323
|14
|Cross River
|344
|14
|313
|17
|Yobe
|293
|25
|259
|9
|Zamfara
|226
|3
|215
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
120 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-32
Rivers-25
Kaduna-20
Bayelsa-13
Kano-7
Jigawa-5
Borno-5
Abia-4
Oyo-3
Plateau-2
FCT-1
Ogun-1
Nasarawa-1
Imo-1
160,657 confirmed
145,399 discharged
2,013 deaths pic.twitter.com/OPRnAE4qbX
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 14, 2021
