Nigeria records 120 new COVID-19 infections, total now 160,657

By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 120 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 120 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 160,657.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 14th of March 2021, 120 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 160657 cases have been confirmed, 145399 cases have been discharged and 2013 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 120 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos (32), Rivers (25), Kaduna (20), Bayelsa (13), Kano (7), Jigawa(5), Borno (5), Abia (4), Oyo (3), Plateau (2), FCT (1), Ogun (1) Nasarawa (1) and Imo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by states below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos56,96249556,042425
FCT19,4703,72815,587155
Plateau8,988718,86057
Kaduna8,7851638,55765
Oyo6,8075046,187116
Rivers6,8032496,45797
Edo4,8201884,447185
Ogun4,5491914,30949
Kano3,873493,715109
Ondo3,1169752,08061
Kwara3,0142912,66855
Delta2,5937801,74469
Osun2,4871072,32852
Nasarawa2,2921,90637313
Enugu2,2213271,86529
Katsina2,07392,03034
Gombe2,018231,95243
Ebonyi1,9681621,77432
Anambra1,909641,82619
Akwa Ibom1,7025001,18814
Abia1,629441,56421
Imo1,6191511,43236
Bauchi1,4631791,26717
Borno1,321831,20038
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa94264127031
Niger92348941717
Taraba8815580422
Ekiti8486577310
Bayelsa8284475826
Sokoto769074128
Jigawa501548016
Kebbi4279032314
Cross River3441431317
Yobe293252599
Zamfara22632158
Kogi5032

