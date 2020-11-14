Nigeria records 112 new cases of COVID-19, total now 64,996

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 112 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,996.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Saturday night.

“On the 14th of November 2020, 112 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 64,996 cases have been confirmed, 61029 cases have been discharged and 1163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 112 new cases are reported from 15 states- FCT (27), Oyo (27), Bayelsa (9), Rivers (9), Delta (7), Edo (5), Kaduna (5), Ogun (5), Anambra (3), Katsina (3), Ondo (3), Osun (3), Plateau (3), Niger (2) and Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 22,268 1,055 20,993 220 FCT 6,371 426 5,863 82 Plateau 3,719 60 3,626 33 Oyo 3,617 362 3,210 45 Rivers 2,914 107 2,748 59 Kaduna 2,762 76 2,641 45 Edo 2,685 14 2,559 112 Ogun 2,099 88 1,980 31 Delta 1,823 37 1,737 49 Kano 1,760 18 1,688 54 Ondo 1,720 96 1,585 39 Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21 Kwara 1,084 29 1,028 27 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Katsina 965 12 929 24 Osun 940 18 902 20 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Abia 926 9 908 9 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 744 22 708 14 Imo 648 23 613 12 Benue 493 22 460 11 Nasarawa 485 147 325 13 Bayelsa 423 20 382 21 Ekiti 341 9 326 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 319 21 289 9 Anambra 285 1 265 19 Niger 283 7 264 12 Adamawa 261 4 238 19 Sokoto 165 0 148 17 Taraba 153 18 129 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 89 2 78 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

