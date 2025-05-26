Nigeria partnership with Uganda airline to boost trade among African countries — Oduwole

The Federal Government on Monday announced a partnership with Uganda Cargo Airline in a bid to ease transportation barriers for Nigerian exporters.

Announcing trade arrangements between Nigeria and Uganda in Abuja, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, said, “Today, we have taken the next critical step. We are launching the Nigeria, East and Southern Africa Market Intelligence Tool, a platform designed to empower Nigerian businesses with data, insights, and confidence to explore and expand into new African markets.

“We are also announcing the formalised partnership between Uganda Airline and the Nigerian Business Association, ensuring that this corridor is not just open, but is actively used, optimised, and sustained.

“The timing of this launch is particularly significant following the President’s approval of the AfCFTA Tariff Schedule, which has now been enacted. And this is not just symbolic; it is a binding commitment that allows Nigerian businesses to trade under preferential conditions with our fellow African nations.

“We are removing trade barriers, unlocking access to a $3.4 trillion African market, and doing so with deliberate pace and purpose,” she stated.

Oduwole further explained that “this Market Intelligence Tool, co-created with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is a working document—a business resource that provides exporters with insights they need to make real-time decisions.

“It covers key markets in Eastern and Southern Africa with practical sector-specific insights and regulatory requirements, enabling businesses to meet import standards and avoid costly delays.”

She explained that trade trends in high-potential sectors such as agriculture, cosmetics, and textiles are top priorities. “These sectors were not chosen by accident—the data speaks for itself. Semi-processed goods currently dominate Nigeria’s exports to Eastern and Southern Africa.

“Our imports from these regions are heavily skewed towards finished and higher-value products. For instance, Nigeria’s agricultural exports to these regions stood at just $180 million in 2024, despite regional demand exceeding $3 billion.

“In cosmetics, Nigeria is home to over 250 indigenous brands, yet our market penetration into Eastern and Southern Africa remains below five per cent. In textiles, once a continental leader, Nigeria’s exports have declined, while demand in Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda continues to grow, with these markets increasingly turning to Asia for products we can and should be supplying.

“This imbalance represents more than a gap—it is an opportunity, and it is imperative to move up the value chain,” she stated.

The Minister commended the Government of Uganda and Uganda Airline for their partnership, noting, “Today represents more than the unveiling of a publication—it marks a decisive step in Nigeria’s journey towards becoming a diversified, industrialised powerhouse, one poised to shape Africa’s economic future.

“In line with Mr President’s Eight-Point Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly Item Seven on the acceleration of export diversification, and following the gazetting of Nigeria’s provisional schedule of tariff concessions in April 2025, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, with the support of the UNDP, has been working to ensure that Nigeria not only participates in the AfCFTA but leads it.

“We gather here not just to launch a tool but to embrace a vision—a vision where Nigeria’s products confidently go on shelves across Africa; a vision where our policies, partnerships, and people align behind one goal: making Nigeria not only Africa’s largest market but also its leading exporter of high-value goods and services.”

The Minister noted that Nigeria carries both the privilege and responsibility of continental leadership in economic integration.

“A few weeks ago, the AfCFTA Central Coordinating Committee concluded its five-year assessment and reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to the effective implementation of the AfCFTA.

“Just yesterday, we launched a dedicated cargo corridor, a strategic initiative that connects Nigeria with 13 key destinations in Eastern and Southern Africa.

“This partnership with Uganda Airline, supported by the UNDP, provides Nigerian exporters with access to scheduled flights, subsidised fare rates, and guaranteed delivery timelines.

“It is a logistical breakthrough that reduces costs, mitigates risks, and enhances competitiveness,” the Minister reaffirmed.

Also speaking, Patrick Ziwa, the Country Manager for Uganda Airlines, stated, “We came with a promise to connect Nigeria to East Africa and to other destinations around the world.”

On her part, the Resident Representative of the UNDP in Nigeria, Ms Elsie Attafuoh, said the organisation’s aim is to foster economic development among African countries.

