Court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping 14-year-old stepdaughter

An Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti has sentenced one Jayeoba Oluwafemi to life imprisonment for raping his 14 year old stepdaughter.

The 56-year-old convict was arraigned before Justice Adekunle Adeleye on 4th December, 2020 on one count charge bordering on rape.

The charge reads that, ” the defendant on 26th October, 2020 at Ado Ekiti within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did rape a fourteen year old girl, contrary to Section 31 (2) of the Child’s Right Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In her testimony before the court, the victim who was a primary six pupil then said, ” my mother got married to the defendant, we were not living together but he used to sleep in our house especially when my mother was not at home or travelled.

“On 26th October, 2020, my mother travelled to Lagos and the defendant slept in our house, at midnight, he woke and forcefully had sex with me and thereafter, blood was gushing out of my vigina. I called my mother the following morning, when she arrived, she asked him but he denied.

“He continued this act anytime my mother was not around, I used to tell my mother on her arrival but she did nothing about it.When she noticed that I was telling my mother about his continuous sexual activity with me, he started threatening me.

“One day, he wanted to beat me and I ran out of the house, I met one woman on the road, I told her what happened and she directed me to the governor’s office to lodge official complain which led to his arrest.”

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Julius Ajibare called six witnesses and tendered defendant’s statement and medical report as exhibits.

The defendant who was on bail two years ago spoke in his own defense through his lawyer, Oladele Adedeji, he called one witness.

In his judgment on Monday, Justice Adekunle Adeleye said, ” I am of the humble view that the sexual intercourse sessions were on several occasions, it was not a one off affair.

“And upon careful analysis of the entire circumstance of this case, the change in story or outright denial by the defendant is an afterthought.

The prosecution has established the offence of rape against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

“He is accordingly found guilty as charged and hereby sentenced to life imprisonment as provided for under the provisions of Section 31 (2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. C7, Law of Ekiti State, 2012.”

