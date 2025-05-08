Nigeria needs robust cancer control plan that includes HPV-associated types —Expert

Nigeria needs to have a robust cancer control plan that will include HPV-associated cancer considering the rising burden of HPV-associated cancer in Africa linked to changing s3xual behaviours in young people.

Prof. Imran Morhason-Bello, in the monthly lecture series of the Institute for Advanced Medical Research and Training (IAMRAT) at the College of Medicine of the University of Ibadan, said the changing s3xual behaviours globally is also increasing the incidence of HPV infections in oral and anal sites as well as HPV-related cancers if it persists.

Morhason-Bello, in his lecture entitled “S3xual Behaviour and HPV Infections in Nigerians in Ibadan (SHINI) Study: A Chronicle of Science and Policy Implications,” said there is emerging evidence that sexual behaviour may also be changing in sub-Saharan Africa which may lead to increase in the prevalence of infections in oral and anal sites as well as HPV-associated cancers.

According to him, “In the 80s to 90s oral and anal s3x was mostly reported among high-risk population heteros3xuals with prevalence of 0 to 20 percent with lower figures for anal s3x. From 2000 upwards, there are increasing reports of oral and anal s3x among heteros3xual population including primary school pupils.”

He said that findings from the SHINI study indicated the perceptions, terminologies and attitudes of young people and adult people about heterosexual oral and anal sex are different likewise the motivation to engage in non-penile vaginal s3x.

“In fact, it’s three times more likely for a man to have reported that they engage in oral s3x than a woman. Also, self-masturbation is less common. Six out of 10 people have engaged in self-masturbation compared to mutual masturbation,” he said.

The don said the prevalence of high-risk HPV infections in the oral, genital and anal of the male and female also varies, with HPV-35 being the commonest both gender and if there is HPV in one site, it’s a risk factor for HPV in another site.

He, however, said HPV-35 is not in any of the candidate HPV vaccines now in use although its burden is increasingly reported in the black population.

“There is limited information on the relationship between different s3xual behaviours and the risk of HPV infections and associated cancers in Africa. Collaborative research at the population level will be valuable in understanding the role of s3xual behaviours in HPV-associated cancers across different populations.

“HPV-35 is increasingly reported. So, we have to pay attention to the genotype if we want to have a policy-driven intervention for the country. A s3xual health education programme is important. We need to strengthen our s3xual health policy.

“The parents should not be shy to talk to their kids about s3xual activity. And then, of course, the country should drive towards national data on s3xual behaviour. And we need to have a robust cancer control plan that will include HPV-associated cancer.”

