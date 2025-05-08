Short sleep can shorten your health —Don

A medical expert, Professor Gregory Erhabor, says that sleep deprivation is a cause of short- and long-term health consequences, warning that having short sleep can cut health short.

Professor Erhabor made this disclosure in his keynote address entitled “Comprehensive Sleep Health: Exploring the Interplay between Sleep, Health and Economic Development in Emerging Economies” at the first scientific conference and general meeting of the Nigerian Sleep Society at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Erhabor declared that sleep is accepted as one of the three pillars of good health, alongside nutrition and exercise.

According to him, specific conditions like obstructive sleep apnoea have been known as risk factors for cardiovascular diseases such as high blood pressure, stroke and heart attack.

The expert declared that good sleep is important for the restoration of body and mind, memory consolidation, energy conservation, and regulation of metabolism and the immune system.

“There is an accumulation of evidence that has identified insufficiency of sleep as a risk for heart disease, impairment of physiological function, mental and cognitive deficits, and mood and emotional defects.

“Now, this so-called sufficiency of sleep has a lot of things associated with it, including cardiovascular diseases, obesity, risk-taking behaviours, depression, industrial accidents, problems of traffic safety and hypertension.”

The expert noted that the prevalence of sleep disorders has increased significantly with the transition to bigger technology.

He declared that the body of scientific evidence has agreed that sleeping for less than seven hours is not good sleep, and if it exceeds nine hours, it is excessive.

Professor Erhabor, however, said that dealing with sleep problems requires intentionality rather than a reactive approach.

According to him: “There is a need for a concerted effort by all related medical disciplines to stem the tide of these pandemics because of their physical, mental, relational, and economic impacts on our society.

“There is a need for more studies and the establishment of centres both for the treatment and research across the country.”

Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Adebayo Bamire, who spoke through the provost of the university’s College of Health Sciences, Professor Babatope Kolawole, said sleep disorders cut across all the specialities of medicine, and therefore both the university and the college place a high premium on what society is doing.

Executive Director of the World Sleep Society, Allan O’Bryan, in a remark, said the inaugural scientific conference marks an inspiring step forward for sleep health in Nigeria.

According to him, “With relatively few formal sleep societies across the African continent, the Nigerian Sleep Society represents a new and vital frontier for our people.

“Your leadership brings attention to unique challenges and opportunities in this region, from managing sleep disorders in underserved populations to exploring the intersections between sleep, public health, and economic development.”

Prof. Modupe Komolafe, a neurologist and local organising chairperson of the conference, said modern life has played down the importance of sleep despite the terrible consequences of sleep deprivation, including road accidents and contributions to deaths from cardiovascular diseases and mental health issues in adolescents.

“So that’s why we are coming at this point to give direction and policy to government. This is coming at a very important time that the people in urban areas like Lagos don’t sleep well, and that affects productivity and quality of life.”

