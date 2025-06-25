Gov Aliyu launches subsidised food programme for Sokoto workers

As part of his efforts to cushion the impact of rising food prices and economic hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, Sokoto Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, on Wednesday flagged off a special intervention programme for civil servants, local government staff, and pensioners across the state.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony of the programme tagged “Shagon Sauki Na Amadun Alu”, held in Sokoto, Governor Aliyu said the programme reflects his administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people, especially low-income earners adversely affected by recent economic reforms.

“This initiative is designed to ease the burden on our people by providing essential food items such as rice, millet, wheat, cooking oil, and spaghetti at highly subsidised rates,” the governor stated.

Governor Aliyu announced that the government will subsidise the cost of items by 20 percent, bringing down the prices of commodities significantly.

“For example, a 50kg bag of Dangote rice that sells for ₦75,000 in the open market will be available at ₦60,000, while refined local rice will go for ₦50,400 instead of ₦63,000. Similarly, 100kg of millet will now sell at ₦52,000 instead of ₦65,000, and a gallon of cooking oil will cost ₦13,240 instead of ₦16,550.

“The first phase of the rollout will cover six local governments of Sokoto North, Sokoto South, Wamakko, Bodinga, Dange Shuni, and Kware, with the remaining 17 local councils to follow soon”.

Governor Aliyu emphasised that the program is not designed to compete with local traders but to serve as a temporary relief for vulnerable citizens. He commended Sokoto traders for their support in the past and urged the public to embrace and safeguard the initiative.

He also acknowledged the inspiration and support of Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar A. Namadi, who he credited as a key motivator behind the idea. “Malam Namadi not only supported me but encouraged me to set up this laudable investment,” he said.

The governor further expressed appreciation to the Committee on Sales of Food Items and Essential Commodities for their role in organizing the programme and extended his gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his nationwide social intervention efforts aimed at reducing the impact of subsidy removal.

In conclusion, Governor Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritizing people-focused programmes that would enhance the quality of life for all residents of Sokoto State.

“This is not just a government programme— it is a community-driven intervention for the good of all,” he said.