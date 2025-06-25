Oyo: Police rescue two female sales staff abducted in Ilero

Seven nights after being held hostage, two female sales staff who were abducted from an agrochemical products shop in Ilero, Oyo State, regained their freedom in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Oyo State Police Command announced the successful rescue of the victims in a statement issued by its spokesman, CSP Adewale Osifeso, on Wednesday.

It is worth noting that the ladies were abducted from the shop located at Oke-Are, Ilero, last Wednesday at about 8 p.m.

According to the PPRO, the rescue followed a “swift and coordinated operation by the intelligence and tactical assets of the Command, in concert with local hunters and vigilantes.” He added that the girls were found and rescued unharmed.

He further stated that the victims underwent thorough medical examinations to ensure their health and well-being and had since been reunited with their families.

The PPRO added that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the suspects involved in the crime.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of all residents, urging them to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the Oyo State Call Response Centre (615) or the police control room on the following numbers: 08081768614, 09054133071, or 09061299291.

The Nigerian Tribune learned that police operatives, in collaboration with personnel from other security agencies, combed the bushes in surrounding communities in large numbers, including Baba Ode near Komu, where the victims were eventually rescued.

A community member, who requested anonymity, said the victims, identified as Kindness and Kaosara, recounted how they were made to walk through the bush with their abductors throughout their captivity and only lay down to sleep at night.

The ladies also revealed that they were fed only garri and water during their time in captivity.

