Nigeria confirms 248 new cases of COVID-19, total now 4,399

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, announced that the country has recorded 248 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 4,399.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle and website on Sunday night.

The centre also said that the number of fatalities has risen to 143 after recording 17 new deaths, while 778 people have been discharged from the isolation centres after full recovery.

“On the 10th of May 2020, 248 new confirmed cases and 17 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 4399 cases have been confirmed, 778 cases have been discharged and 143 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 248 new cases are reported from 17 states; 248 new cases of #COVID19; 81-Lagos, 35-Jigawa, 26-Borno, 26-Kano, 20-Bauchi, 13-FCT, 12-Edo, 10-Sokoto, 7-Zamfara, 4-Kwara, 4-Kebbi, 2-Gombe, 2-Taraba, 2-Ogun, 2-Ekiti, 1-Osun, 1-Bayelsa,” it said.

The NCDC further explained that; “On the 9th on May, we announced 45 discharged cases & 4 deaths in FCT Due to system error, 32 discharged cases and 2 deaths were wrongly announced.

“Therefore, FCT recorded 13 discharged cases & 2 deaths on May 9 2020.”

See the breakdown of cases by states below;

248 new cases of #COVID19; 81-Lagos

35-Jigawa

26-Borno

26-Kano

20-Bauchi

13-FCT

12-Edo

10-Sokoto

7-Zamfara

4-Kwara

4-Kebbi

2-Gombe

2-Taraba

2-Ogun

2-Ekiti

1-Osun

1-Bayelsa 4399 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 778

Deaths: 143 pic.twitter.com/EXkXbq690g — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 10, 2020

