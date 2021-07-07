Nigeria company set to reduce prices of COVID-19 test kits

Nigerians who travelled abroad or are homebound from outside Nigerians would start paying less than N5,000 for the COVID-19 test from the current price of about N49,000, the Managing Director of Bundi International Diagnostic, manufacturers of the kits, Bob Udeagha, said.

Mr Udeagha said the burden of paying for testing few hours to an international flight would give Nigerians travelling overseas a sense of relief, especially as the COVID-19 Antigen Detection Rapid Test, was locally produced, with the product clearance by the Federal Ministry of Health.

Udeagha who spoke to reporters in Abuja said the product birth in the Nigerian market was a reminder of the local intervention by the same manufacturer who crashed the price of HIV test from N3,500 at the time to a N500 providing more access to persons who wanted the test for marriage and other purposes at the time.

He said: “How many average Nigerians can walk up to a store and pay N49,000 except they are travelling we want to crash this price as low as N5000.

“This is in spite of the way the dollar is behaving in the international market but I can comfortably tell you that it will be below N5000,” he said.

He also said Nigerian Hospitals and hotels can improve the air condition for her visitors and clients, when they deploy the air purifier with ‘PCO’ technology against COVID-19 for a safer environment in their facilities and hospitals.

This, he noted is more critical in the theatre of an hospital environment, as it attacks the the harmful gasses responsible for post-operation challenges where a doctor has efficiently operated on a patient.

