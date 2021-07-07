Invest in yourselves, stop praise-singing politicians, Segun Oni tells youths

A former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has advised youths in the state to engage in meaningful ventures that would change their lives rather than moving around politicians and praise-singing those in positions of authority.

The former governor who revealed that the youths must be ready and prepared to take over governance from the older politicians added that their participation in politics should be based on ideology and principle.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain spoke while host at his Ifaki-Ekiti country home youths groups following the successful hosting of the recent youth conference in the state capital organised by the Independent Democratic Elite Association (IDEA).

The 2022 governorship aspirant emphasized the importance of engaging youths in active politics “so that they can learn the ropes and take over from the older generations through mentoring, training and empowerment.”

Ahead of the next year’s election, he appealed to the youths to eschew all social vices and not allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians to cause mayhem before, during and after the poll.

“I appeal to Ekiti youths to shun violence, thuggery, kidnapping, cultism, cybercrime, praise-singing for politicians, money bags and other social vices by ensuring that you engage in meaningful project developments that could change your lives for better, and also to focus on education as Ekiti State is reputed and known as Fountain of Knowledge.”

On the internal crisis in the PDP in the state, Oni urged the gladiators especially former governor, Ayo Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi to sheathe their sword and come together in the interest of the opposition party.

“Only peaceful coexistence, mutual cooperation, dialogue and collaboration are the ingredients that can sustain the party in Ekiti State,” he said.

Oni reiterated his commitment to the political fortune of the state, ” through support for the youths and promotion of better ideas on Education, Social Welfare, Sports Development, Empowerment, Training and Human Capital Development throughout the length and breadth of Ekiti State and beyond with a view to making Ekiti State a better place for all and sundry to live in with happiness.”

