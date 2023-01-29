Nigeria can’t make progress if the Church is sleeping, says Ossai

General Overseer of the City of Refuge, Lekki, Lagos State, Bishop Oscar Ossai, has said Nigeria will continue to be in the dark as long as the church does not live up to its billing.

He noted that the problem of Nigeria can largely be traced to the disunity in the church and the lack of coherence of church leadership.

The cleric said: “The church has the presence, the financial capacity and the manpower to cause a change in Nigeria and make the desired impact that we are all clamouring for. But we are not making use of what we have.

“Rather, our leaders are busy building their individual empires and expanding their territories. There is so much selfishness in the church, especially among leaders and it is having a negative impact on Nigeria.”

He noted that the challenge has been that every church leader wants to champion a cause and be known for it.

“We want to take the credit. That is why we can’t get leaders to come together to push a particular cause,” he said.

According to him, the church is the only hope of Nigeria. “This is the only remaining institution in Nigeria that could drive a change. The church has a formidable structure that can galvanise political support and give backing to credible politicians that will make an impact.”

He expressed worry at the attitude of church people asking: “How can we have churches with 150,000 congregations, 200,000 congregations and yet the country is not feeling our impact? Why is it difficult for us to impact the grassroots?”

He said with the number of churches, Christians should be the one deciding the political direction of the country.

“But unfortunately, we are not doing that. Instead, we have even become prey in the hands of corrupt politicians.





“Our leaders should be seen to be taking positions and not hiding behind a finger. We need to take a position for once for Jesus to liberate this country.”

Ossai, who is also the Convener of Centre for Values, Change and Initiatives noted that the church is not ready for politics.

“What I know is that the church as a body is not ready for politics. We don’t know the meaning of being called the light of the world and the salt of the world,” he added.

He said many preachers think God instituted the church to do miracles and deliver prophecies. “That is far from the truth. Miracles and prophecies are just by the way. God instituted the church to make the kingdom of God a reality on earth. It is about the kingdom of peace, righteousness and joy in the Holy Ghost.

