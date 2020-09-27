Nigeria at 60: Expect a greater Nigeria, says Ogun governor

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Sunday, urged Nigerians not to be despair in view of the numerous challenges plaguing it.

Abiodun said he foresees a greater country in the future in his message to the people of the state, at a special church service to mark the 60th National Day Celebration, held at the Cathedral Church of St Peter’s, Ake, Abeokuta.

The governor noted that the country had continued to wriggle out of the prevailing circumstances confronting it, despite predictions by pundits that it would not survive it.

“Nigeria has always wriggled out of the most difficult situation better. I have no doubt that Nigerians should be hopeful and we all must be ready to contribute to that future which we desire. Be hopeful. As a nation, we are moving towards a better Nigeria. The task is a collective one.

“We shouldn’t allow the prophecies of doom to define us. With prayers and given the human and material resources available, believe that things would get better,” the governor said.

Governor Abiodun recalled that many countries that gained independence with Nigeria are no longer together.

He said: “They have either been balkanised by their internal realities or civil war. We have survived many vicissitudes and our despite her numerous challenges, especially in the area of economy and security, the country is still together and would move forward more prosperously.

“Despite all predictions, Nigeria is still standing. Our diversity is our strength. We are resilient and confident people. We surmounted the Civil war, Boko Haram. Tomorrow will bring the best in us. All we need to do is to work together. Nigeria will move forward. We must not prophesy doom. Nation-building is not for government alone, but the responsibility of all.

“We were able to manage COVID-19 very well. We defeated Ebola which was deadlier. About seven million people died in the United States and thousands are affected on a daily basis, but we thank God that is not the case here. There are a lot to be done in the area of economy and security and I believe with everyone on board, we shall overcome.”

He said the nation had produced men and women of substance who have distinguished themselves in all spheres of life, adding that a lot needed to be done towards economic sustainability and nation-building.

The governor also affirmed his conviction that the country would continue to grow stronger as the democracy it currently enjoys continues to fledge, adding that with the collective prayers of every Nigerian, all problems being faced by the country would be overcome.

While reeling out some programmes of his administration, the Governor disclosed that the State government in conjunction with the Federal government would embark on the construction of 10,000 low-cost housing units across the state.

Prince Abiodun said the houses which would be built under the Social Housing Project, in the next three years, would provide accessible and affordable houses to Nigerians at the cost of N2m.

He said though the COVID-19 pandemic had taken a toll on the economy of the country, his administration was addressing the issues of power and infrastructure by ensuring that interrupted power was made available for small and medium business concerns, as well as interconnecting roads to neighbouring states.

In his sermon, the Retired Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Peter Akinola, decried the State of bloodletting in the country, saying that for the nation to experience development, efforts must be made to stop the bloodletting, while the people must repent of their sins.

Akinola who took his sermon from the book of Ezekiel 22 vs 3-6, traced the era of spilling of blood in Nigeria to the time of independence and opined that no land full of blood could move forward.

The cleric called for repentance and tendering of apology to the families of those who lost their love ones as a result of killings.

