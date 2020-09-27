Port shutdown looms as maritime workers await FG, NLC meeting outcome

The Maritime Workers Union (MWUN) has said that barring any last-minute changes, maritime workers will have to join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) strike action, expected to begin tomorrow, September 28, 2020.

Recall that the NLC recently announced plans to embark on a nationwide strike to protest the hike in petrol pump price and electricity tariff.

In a text message to the Tribune Online on Sunday, the President-General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju revealed that the union is in a meeting that is presently ongoing, and the outcome may determine if the ports will be shut down tomorrow.

According to Comrade Adeyanju: “We are in a meeting, for now, I will definitely get back to you after the meeting.

“You know that the MWUN is an integral part.of the NLC. Barring any last-minute changes, if the NLC goes on strike tomorrow as planned, then the maritime workers will have no choice than to comply fully with the no work directive.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has warned workers in its employ not to join the planned strike by labour unions across the country.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, in a statement on Friday, said the Federal Government was in talks with the unions towards ensuring that all agitations by the workers are resolved.

She, however, added that the workers cannot embark on the industrial action because there is a court injunction restraining them from doing so.

“Sequel to the call by the labour unions for workers to embark on industrial action from Monday, September 2020, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) wishes to inform all public servants that the Federal Government team is currently engaging with the Labour Unions with a view to resolving all contentious issues and avert the planned industrial action.

“Furthermore, it is important to note that there is a court injunction granted by the National Industrial Court (Suit No. NICN/ABJ/253/2020) on 24th September 2020, restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria from embarking on any form of industrial action pending the hearing and determination of a Motion on Notice.

“Accordingly, all officers on Grade Level 12 and above and those on essential services are hereby strongly advised to be at work to perform their official duties,” she said.