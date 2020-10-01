Nigeria @60: Sowore, Yesufu, others stage peaceful protest in Abuja

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary on a grand style, some Civil Society Organisations (CSO), on Thursday, staged a peaceful protest in and outside Abuja City Centre (ACC), condemning the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari, especially in the recent fuel hike and electricity tariff.

Among notable human right activists at the protest were Omoyele Sowore, Aisha Yesufu, Deji Adeyanju, Henry Shield, Adebayo Raphael and Ariyo Dare Atoye.

They all cast different aspersions on All Progressives Congress (APC) and its government for alleged hardship inflicted on Nigerians, saying Nigeria has never had it so bad like this before.

All speakers called on all Nigerians, irrespective of their social, religious, tribal or political affiliations to come out en mass and vote out bad leaders in 2003 general elections.

