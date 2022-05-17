In view of the forthcoming All Progressive Congress (APC), gubernatorial primary election in Niger State slated for 20th May 2022, the State Police Command has informed members of the public and party actors, that the Command and other security agencies in the state have deployed adequate proactive security measures before, during and after the exercise.

It stated this in a press statement issued by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun and made available to the newsmen on Tuesday in Minna, adding that the Command warns that anyone who has no business with the exercise should stay away from the venue, and all delegates are equally advised to conduct themselves maturely and properly, stressing that “the Command is battle-ready to protect lives and properties of the citizens and will not condone any acts of violence and thuggery”.

The image maker of the State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun stated that the Police and other security agencies will not hesitate to clamp down on any miscreant who may want to use such an avenue to foment trouble during the exercise.

The statement however advised parents/guardians to prevail on their children and wards against being used as political thugs to disrupt public peace or political activities, as anyone found in the act of thuggery shall be dealt with in accordance with the law.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Niger State APC Primaries: Police and other security agencies battle ready

Niger State APC Primaries: Police and other security agencies battle ready

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Niger State APC Primaries: Police and other security agencies battle ready

Niger State APC Primaries: Police and other security agencies battle ready