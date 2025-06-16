Lagos Assembly asks Clerk to write, commend fighters of Nigeria’s democracy

The Lagos State House of Assembly has directed the Clerk of the House, Barr. Lekan Onafeko, to write and commend those who fought for the democracy of the country, including President Bola Tinubu.

During the plenary session on Monday, while the House emphasised the importance of June 12, Hon. Aro Moshood, representing Ikorodu 2 Constituency, described June 12 as a date crafted in the memory of Nigerians.

He, therefore, admonished that people should not just speak about democracy but practise it.

“It is a date not just important in our calendar but crafted in our memory. It was the day Nigerians stood at the frontline of the Pro-democracy.

“They are not just to be spoken about but practised,” he said.

Hon. Ajayi Oladele, representing Ibeju Lekki 2, said gratitude should be given to God because democracy makes them who they are today.

“We should continue to give glory to the Almighty God because it makes us who we are today,” he said.

Representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 1, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe described June 12 as unforgettable and an opportunity to recognise those who lost their lives.

He added that the lesson children should learn is that there is dignity in standing for what is right.

“June 12 is yet a day some of us will never forget.

“I want to enjoin the Assembly how we celebrated it last year.

“It is also an opportunity to recognize those who lost their lives and tell our children there is dignity in standing for what is right,” he said.

Representing Badagry Constituency 1, Hon. Solomon Bonu emphasised the need to appreciate President Bola Tinubu for being the last man standing.

“We appreciate Almighty God for a day like this in celebrating democracy. We need to appreciate the last man standing, President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

Representing Ajeromi Ifelodun Constituency 1, Hon. Lukman Olumoh commended President Tinubu for appreciating members of the National Democratic Coalition, stating that democracy enthroned the Legislative House.

“I want to appreciate the President of Nigeria for appreciating members of NADECO.

“June 12 brought this house to stay. This is the only house to differentiat between democracy and military rule,” he said.

Representing Alimosho Constituency 2, Hon. Kehinde Joseph said it is democracy the country is enjoying now, urging the House to make it statutory for a meeting at the House every June 12.

“What matters most is democracy and that is what we are enjoying now.

“Let us use that opportunity to meet at the Legislature to discuss issues affecting our state,” he said.

Representing Mainland 2, Hon. Shabi Rasheed said June 12 cannot be forgotten, those who fought for it should be commended, and their sacrifices should compel legislators and those in public office to do better.

“June 12 cannot be forgotten. Those who endured detention need to be commended and that the sacrifices should compel us to do better,” he said.

Representing Epe Constituency 1, Hon. Tobun Abiodun said June 12 cannot be spoken about without the late Kudirat Abiola, Alfred Rewane, and others killed in the struggle.

Abiodun emphasised the need to commend President Bola Tinubu for developing the country’s infrastructure and revitalising the economy.

“We cannot talk of June 12 without mentioning Kudirat Abiola, Alfred Rewane, and others who were killed in the struggle.

“There is also need to commend President Tinubu for developing the infrastructure and revitalizing the economy,” he said.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, said the President should be commended beyond his achievements in office.

Obasa noted that Tinubu played a very tangible role in sustaining democracy as an opposition leader since 1999 till date.

According to him, democracy will be sustained only when institutions like state assemblies attain genuine independence.

“It is important to commend Mr President beyond achievement in office.

“He has played very tangible role in sustaining democracy we have today as an opposition leader since 1999 till today, that the role of opposition is crucial to sustenance of democracy.

“How many Houses of Assembly are independent? Until we have one that can be independent without being influenced, democracy will be sustained. We must promote our democratic institutions,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE