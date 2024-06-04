Niger State Government has officially signed the enlisting of 120 medical clinical students for the 2023-2025 engagement bond into the civil service of the state from various health tertiary institutions across the country.

The ceremony, held at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Center Minna, on Monday (3rd June 2024) was performed by the State Governor, Mohemmad Umaru Bago, represented by his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba.

In his remarks at the occasion, the Governor said this “government has made arrangements with Universities in India to train Medical, Engineering and ICT students”.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, added, “We have commenced training of Medical students at IBB University Lapai”.

According to Governor Umaru Bago, the conversion of Shiroro Hotel to a Teaching Hospital has reached an advanced stage, stressing that this will also provide opportunities for postgraduate training in the medical and health sector.

Also, in his remarks at the occasion, the Head of Service, Niger State Civil Service, Engnr Abubakar Salisu said, “We commended and applauded the approval of Mr. Governor for the yearly engagement and placement of 30 medical students on grade level 10, within three years of the Governor’s administration.”

He added, “We, as a State government tagged this noble initiative, catch them young”, saying that it may interest you to know that these medical students are all indigenes of Niger State and are conversant with the culture and conditions of service in the State’s health sector”.

Similarly, the State Commissioner of Secondary and Tertiary Health, Dr Bello Tukur said, “We thanked the State Government for the initiative. We urged the shortlisted students not to JAPA in a brain drain abroad, leaving the Service of their home State”.

He stated further that there are lots of opportunities when you practice at home.

Furthermore, the Permanent Secretary, Human Resource Development, office of the Head of Service, Dr Aminu Aliyu For, explained that this bond placement is an initiative to engage and place 30 Medical Students in their clinical stages on agreement of 2, 3, and 4 years into the Civil Service of Niger State, on Grade Level 10″, with effect from 2023 to 2025″.

He further explained that “the 60 Medical Students we are bonding today( Monday,3rd. June 2024 for the years 2023 and 2024.”

“We will continue to take a periodical review and assessment of this initiative”. “As part of compliment to the overstretched Medical Doctors in our facilities,” he declared.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary Public Service Office (PSO), Office of the Head of Service and one of the Parents of the Medical Students, while applauding the state government on behalf of other Parents of the lucky students, said, “We lauded the governor’s deliberate attempt to resuscitate this concept of signing Medical Doctors in a bond agreement.”

Speaking further, he said a lot of Medical Doctors, especially during my time are products of bond agreement engagement and placement, emphasizing that “catching them young will give the State leverage to sustain its healthcare system personnel”.

“We thanked the Governor and Head of Service for this initiative, we hope the state will sustain the intervention”, he maintained.

