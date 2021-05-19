Niger State Commissioner of Transport Ministry Hon Ramatu Yar’adua has handed over no fewer than 100 live jackets to some communities around Shiroro and Erena axis of Shiroro local government area of the State.

The Commissioner, represented by her colleague in the ministry of Works and Infrastructural Development, Hon. Mamman Musa, during the handover ceremony, stated that the live jackets vest was provided by the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello after the recent boat mishap tragedy that occurred in river Shiroro.

He said the Governor was sympathetic for losing the productive citizens of the communities who were predominantly Farmers and Fishermen.

The commissioner however assured of the state government’s resolve to alleviate the sufferings of the riverine communities in the state.

Responding, the Commissioner of Youth & Sports, Hon. Emmanuel Umar, who received the items on behalf of the communities, thanked the governor and the state government for supporting and providing the live (vest ) jacket for the communities in Shiroro and Erena.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Niger govt hands over 100 live jackets to communities in Shiroro LGA ; Niger govt hands over 100 live jackets to communities in Shiroro LGA ; Niger govt hands over 100 live jackets to communities in Shiroro LGA ; Niger govt hands over 100 live jackets to communities in Shiroro LGA.