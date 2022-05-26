Niger govt embarks on refuse evacuation across the state

Niger State Commissioner for Environment and Forestry, Dr. Daniel Habila Galadima has said that the Ministry has embarked on refuse collection and disposal within major cities across the state, including Minna, the state capital, following the directive of the state government to clear all the dumpsites in the state.

Dr Habila Galadima stated this at the post-exco Press Briefing held at Government House, Minna.

The Commissioner explained that the move became necessary to avert outbreaks of diseases and to keep the environment clean.

He acknowledged that the Ministry had hitherto had some challenges evacuating refuse in the state capital as a result of rising in the price of diesel which had affected the Ministry’s budget.

Dr Habila Galadima said the situation made the state government step in by providing resources for the Ministry to mobilise additional trucks so as to ensure the directive is quickly and efficiently carried out.

He said the refuse clearing has commenced, assuring that in the next few days, the state will be cleared of indiscriminate refuse dumpsites.





The Commissioner reiterated that the state government is making efforts to ensure the commercialisation of waste management in the state pointing out that government alone cannot bear the burden of waste disposal.

He urged the general public to collaborate and support the state government by paying their dues to sustain refuse disposal in the state.

“Government alone cannot continue to shoulder the responsibility of waste disposal, there is the need for the public, especially households, to support by paying their dues regularly,” he said.

