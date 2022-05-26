Niger State Govt approves replacement of solar street lights

Niger State Government has approved the replacement of solar street lights in some parts of Minna, the state capital.

The state commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, Alhaji Mamman Musa made stated this while briefing journalists after the weekly state executive meeting.

Alhaji Mamman Musa said the replacement of the solar street lights was as a result of the epileptic power supply experienced in the state capital, adding that it will also help tackle security challenges in some troubled areas.

He said, “the first phase of the project would cover Yakubu Lame/Government House through Ibrahim Aliyu Way to Dusten-Kura Gwari Junction and from Muazu Mohammed Way to Ahmadu Bahago Roundabout.”

According to him, “the project will cost the state government the sum of N482.7 million.”

In another development, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development said the State Executive Council has approved N584.9 million for furnishing of the new extension of the State House of Assembly.





Alhaji Musa said the project is about 91 per cent completed, highlighting that the project will soon be commissioned.

Similarly, Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Yusuf, said the council has approved the sum of N100 million to support the State Sewage Corporation to enhance water supply to the state.

This, he said, was due to the lack of water supply experienced in Minna metropolis in the last few weeks as a result of epileptic power supply as well as challenges in the supply of chemicals for water treatment.

