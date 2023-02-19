By Adelowo Oladipo, Minna

NIGER State Government has presented cheques of N17 million to about 12 traders affected by fire incident in New Bussa, Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

The cheque presentation was performed by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello at the Palace of the Emir of Borgu, HRH. Alhaji Muhammad Sani Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV.

Governor Sani Bello described the fire incident as unfortunate and a temporary setback to the victims and enjoined them to let go of the past and judiciously use the support by the state government.

He explained that the state government has been carrying out such support to victims of various kinds of disasters pointing out that the support might not be much, but it’s a way of cushioning the effects of the hardship caused by the unfortunate incident.

“When something like this happens, we offer support so that people are able to come out from the problems they may face. We are not able to compensate them for everything they lost, but we are able to provide some support so that they bounce back”, he said.

The Governor also used the opportunity to condole with the Emir and the people of the Emirate over the demise of some stakeholders in the Emirate, prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and comforted the Emirate.

He equally sought for the royal blessings and support of the Emir and the people to ensure victory for all APC candidates in the coming general elections,including him, assuring that the Party will consolidate on it’s successes recorded so far.

Responding, the Emir of Borgu Alhaji Muhammad Sani Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV, acknowledged the Governor as one of their own who they will always recognise even after his administration.

While commending the efforts of the Governor in developing the state, and the compensation paid to those affected by the fire disaster, the Emir assured of his full support and that of his subjects.

Speaking to journalists, the Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency,( NSEMA) Ahmed Ibrahim Inga said though the couse of the fire incident was yet to be ascertained, as investigations were still on, he called on the people especially business owners to ensure they switch off all electrical appliances in their shops before closing for the day.





He said the compensation were paid based on the losses of each of the 12 victims following the evaluations carried out by the Agency.

Recall that there was a fire outbreak recently at Monday market in New Bussa, where 17 shops belonging to 12 people were completely burnt down.

Some of the affected persons; Sarah Mike and Rose Godwin who spoke to Newsmen expressed gratitude to the Governor adding that the kind gesture will go along way in assisting them to re-start their businesses.