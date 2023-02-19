Olayinka Olukoya| Abeokuta

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has called on the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to upgrade all facilities within Olumo Rock, in Abeokuta, to attract more tourists across the globe for tourism promotion and economic development.

Adams, who is the Chief Promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation stated this in his address at the Olumo Festival 2023, as part of activities lined up for the celebration of the 36th edition of Lisabi Festival, on Friday.

He advised the governor to give the tourist centre all the necessary face lift needed to make the centre, first tourism destination of choice in Ogun State.

Adams lauded the effort of the former governor of the state, Chief Gbenga Daniel, in adding value to Olumo Rock.

“Olumo Rock which has once been a tourist attraction in the state, is now gradually loosing prominence. Olumo Rock is unique to Egba people and it is supposed to be a special heritage and global tourism destination for tourists from all over the world.

“There is need for Governor Abiodun to unleash the tourism potentials of Olumo Rock and breathe life into rock like his predecessor and make it the number one tourism destination in the state.

“If Olumo Rock is given necessary facelift, it will surely attract tourists from across the world to Ogun State and it will boost the economy of the state,” he added.