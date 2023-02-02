The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has sympathized with the citizens over the prevailing hardship as a result of redesigned Naira notes and the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Governor stated this in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane on Thursday in Minna, the state capital, adding that the Governor was deeply moved by the attendant consequences of the policy which has been affecting the citizens, especially the scarcity of the Naira notes.

According to the SSG, “Government is aware that the situation has been the most difficult experience in the last few days as many Nigerlites have encountered challenges in going about the process”.

Governor Sani Bello however pleaded with the people of the State to remain calm as appropriate measures would be taken by the Government to ameliorate the situation, the statement added.

Meanwhile, due to the shortage of cash in circulation and lack of the newly redesigned notes has resulted to the closure of rural markets and several shops in the urban cities thereby causing hardship, the statement assured the citizenry that the State Government is working round the clock to mitigate the hardship so that normalcy would resume.

Ahmed Matane thereby revealed that while Government like most Nigerlites believes that the public is facing untold hardship following the policy, it passionately appealed to the Federal Government to find lasting solution to the problem faced by the people.

