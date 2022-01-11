Niger gov receives IDPs’ food items, says we are dealing with criminals, not bandits

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has said the insecurity in some parts of the state would have been worse if not for the proactive steps of the government and security agents.

Governor Bello stated this when the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria community from Niger State presented food items and other essential relief materials to him at the government house Minna for onward delivery to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

He reiterated the concerns of the government about the security challenges in not just the state but also the entire northern region and the country at large despite the huge resources deployed to tackle the menace.

The governor noted that the criminals were taking advantage of the landmass of the state to make the fight against terrorism more difficult.

While appreciating the kind gesture of the donor, the governor acknowledged that there were those in dire need, particularly those forcefully made to leave their homes due to the continuous criminal attacks.

“We are dealing with criminal elements, and the landmass is making it difficult.

“Let me also mention that we will try as much as possible not to keep IDPs, we want to discourage IDPs because once you accept that, then you are into a different problem,” he explained.

He urged the ABU community to continue to relate with the government and provide meaningful suggestions that would be of great benefit to all in the state.

The leader of the group, Prof. Nasir Maiturare, who is a former Vice-Chancellor of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) University, Lapai, Niger State explained that the donation was out of concern for the government and people affected by the criminal activities of terrorists.

He prayed for an end to the insecurity and assured of their continued support to the government.

Some of the items donated are 40 bags of 50kg rice, eight bags of 100kg beans, milk, palm oil and blankets amongst others.

