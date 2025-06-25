‘Lawless state’, Peter Obi expresses rage over demolition of brother’s Lagos property

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has condemned the alleged illegal demolition of his brother’s company property in Ikeja, Lagos, describing it as a reflection of Nigeria’s slide into lawlessness under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Peter Obi, in a statement on Thursday, said the demolition of his brother’s property was carried out without a valid court order or demolition permit, with security personnel citing a court judgment issued against “unknown persons” and “squatters”.

Obi expressed outrage over the incident, which he said reflects a broader pattern of impunity and disregard for the rule of law in the country.

“The whole situation screamed of coordinated lawlessness and impunity,” Obi said.

“Our country has become lawless. I just started reminiscing about how just over the weekend, I had a meeting when someone told me how he has investments in Ghana, Senegal, and the Benin Republic, but won’t touch Nigeria despite his market being here.

“I asked him why. His answer was piercing: ‘Nigeria is a lawless country. Until we have laws that protect people, nobody will invest in Nigeria.'”

Obi lamented Nigeria’s worsening human rights record, citing deteriorating civil liberties, personal safety, and institutional protections.

“I know what I have been going through as a person in abuse of my human rights just because I contested a Presidential election which I have legitimate rights to do.

“So I imagine what small business owners, regular citizens, and vulnerable communities face every day,” he said.

The former governor questioned how Nigeria had reached such a level of lawlessness, where the rights of citizens, their lives, their properties, and their voices are trampled upon daily.

“I am just shocked. How did Nigeria get to this level of lawlessness? What kind of country are we trying to build when the rights of citizens, their lives, their properties, and their voices are trampled upon daily?” He said.

Despite the challenges, Obi remains committed to building a better Nigeria where lawlessness is a thing of the past, and human rights are respected.

“I remain committed to a better Nigeria where lawlessness will be a thing of the past, protection of life and property, respect for human rights, care for the less privileged, and basic education for all children,” he said.