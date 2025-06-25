‘Moment to pause and reflect,’ Sanwo-Olu marks 60th birthday

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday marked his 60th birthday with a message of gratitude and introspection, describing the day as a time to reflect on his journey through life and public service.

In a statement shared on his verified Facebook account to commemorate the milestone, the governor reflected on six decades of experiences, lessons and blessings, expressing appreciation not just for the years but for the journey itself.

He noted that reaching 60 offered a moment to pause and take stock, particularly of the responsibilities and impact that come with serving the public.

Sanwo-Olu described public service as one of the highest callings, acknowledging that while the work may be challenging, it remains deeply fulfilling.

He added that the experience has taught him patience, the value of listening, and the importance of perseverance even in the face of difficulties.

Looking ahead, he reaffirmed his commitment to continue serving the people of Lagos and contributing to the development of the state.

Sanwo-Olu expressed gratitude for life, for the trust reposed in him by Lagosians, and for the opportunity to keep working toward a purpose greater than himself.

He wrote, “Today, I turn 60.

“Sixty years of experiences, lessons and blessings. I woke up this morning feeling grateful, not just for the years, but for the journey itself.

“Today is a moment to pause and reflect. I’ve learned that public service is one of the highest callings. It’s not always easy, but it’s deeply fulfilling. Every day, I wake up knowing there’s more to do, more to give, more to build.

”Public service teaches you a great deal. It teaches patience. It teaches you how to listen, and how to keep going even when the path is difficult. I’m still learning. I’m always learning.

“So today, I’m thankful, for life, for the trust of Lagosians, the people I serve, and for the opportunity to keep working toward something greater than myself.”

Sanwo-Olu, who is currently serving his second term as the Governor of Lagos State, was born on June 25, 1965.

