Niger: Gov Bago donates of N100m to Yahaya Abubakar Endowment Fund

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has showered encomiums on the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar.

Governor Umaru Bago hailed the Etsu Nupe during a colloquium on agriculture and the launch of the Etsu Yahaya Abubakar Endowment Fund, held in Abuja to mark his 21 years on the throne and his 72nd birthday.

He also commended the celebrant for maintaining a strong relationship with his administration and for playing a crucial role in galvanising other traditional rulers across all the Emirates in the state to support the agricultural initiatives of the present administration.

The Governor congratulated the Etsu Nupe on the remarkable achievements he has recorded in life, acknowledging that Allah has truly been kind and gracious to him.

He took time to highlight the wealth and prosperity inherent in agriculture, while appreciating the determination of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revolutionise the sector and ensure food sovereignty.

The Governor then announced a personal donation of N100 million to the Etsu Yahaya Abubakar Foundation Endowment Fund.

In his remarks, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, explained that the event was organised to engage stakeholders in bringing agriculture to the forefront of public discourse and setting the agenda for sustainable socio-economic development.

He also disclosed that the Etsu Yahaya Abubakar Foundation was established to create a platform through which he could give back to society, making life more meaningful for the less privileged at the grassroots, adding that nation-building is a collective responsibility.

The Etsu Nupe stated that the Foundation would implement targeted interventions in education, health, agriculture, and rural development, as well as youth and women’s empowerment.

He commended the President and the Governor of Niger State for their agricultural initiatives and appealed to the President to facilitate the take-off of the Baro Inland Port, in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda, to unlock the vast economic potential of the northern states and the nation as a whole.

Former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, who was the keynote speaker, described the food challenge as a disturbing issue that could lead to social vices if not addressed.

He observed that the high cost of farming inputs, insecurity, and poor road infrastructure, among other factors, have made agriculture difficult for many, stressing the need for government to tackle these challenges and make the sector more attractive, especially to young people.

Chairman of the occasion, Col. Sani Bello (rtd), represented by Brig. Gen. Tunde Ogbeha (rtd), commended the Etsu Nupe for his consistent pursuit of the welfare and development of his people, noting that the Foundation will undoubtedly make youths more productive, while the colloquium will help to proffer solutions to the challenges facing agriculture in Nigeria.

