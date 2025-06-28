Climate change: Nigeria to plant 20 billion trees – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says the Federal Government intends to plant 20 billion trees in the next rainy season as part of its national reforestation and environmental sustainability drive.

Shettima made this known on Saturday after touring multiple agricultural and industrial facilities across Ethiopia.

ALSO READ: Jigawa environmental health students launch 15km road side trees planting

He also toured the Adama Dairy Farms, Luke Avocado Nursery, Shera Dibandiba Mojo Family Integrated Farm, Biyyo Poultry Farm, and Bishoftu Pea Farm as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties in agriculture and industrial development.

Central to the visit was the official launch of Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative, which the Nigerian Shettima described as a win-win for all.

According to him, the programme combines environmental restoration with job creation.

He said the initiative drew strong inspiration from Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Programme, which he described as a model for combining climate action with economic opportunity.

Shettima, who was on a state visit to that country, said Ethiopia was a success story worthy of emulation and a pathfinder for Africa’s renaissance.

” We intend to plant 20 billion trees in the next rainy season.

“It requires a lot of planning, energy and drive which Ethiopia was able to galvanise its population into doing.

“I was overwhelmed with joy that the real economic renaissance of Africa is in the offing.

“Ethiopia has become the pathfinder, the front runner in us reclaiming our pride and our continent. We are mightily proud of them.

” Ethiopia is a nation of over 100 million people; the success of Ethiopia will reverberate across the length and breadth of East and Southern Africa,” Shettima said.

The vice-president acknowledged Ethiopia’s achievement in wheat self-sufficiency was a key milestone.

He pointed out that the country had transformed from importing $1billion worth of wheat annually to now exporting to neighboring countries, including Djibouti and Kenya.

Shettima said, ”If Nigeria and Ethiopia work, Africa will work. Jointly, the two of us constitute over 350 million people, more than the population of the United States.

”We have to make these two countries work harmoniously for the betterment of our continent.”