NUJ FCT Council, Nizamiye Hospital provide free medical check-up to over 300 journalists

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, on Saturday, in conjunction with Nizamiye Hospital, provided free health check-ups for over 300 journalists in Abuja.

The medical outreach, which took place at the NUJ FCT Secretariat in Utako, Abuja, included screenings for high blood pressure and blood sugar levels, among others.

This comes as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, praised both the NUJ FCT and Nizamiye Hospital for their thoughtful initiative to care for journalists’ health.

Representing the CDS at the event, the Director of Medical Services, Surgeon Commodore Momoh Jimoh Salihu, said: “It is actually a laudable event and I want to say kudos to the NUJ FCT and the Nizamiye Hospital for organising and conducting this medical outreach for journalists.

“This effort will improve the well-being and productivity of journalists in Abuja and help them stay focused on their job.”

In her remarks, NUJ FCT Council Chairman, Comrade Grace Ike, thanked Nizamiye Hospital for bringing their team of specialists, including a general surgeon, internist, cardiologist, nephrologist, ophthalmologist, and general practitioners.

She stressed the importance of looking after journalists’ health, saying, “We will always make sure our members are healthy. They go out to the field every time and most times they barely have time to check on themselves.”

“This outreach is part of NUJ FCT’s wider plan to raise health awareness and give free medical support to journalists.” Comrade Ike also said the results of the check-ups would help guide their efforts to secure health insurance for members.

“We will always make sure our members are healthy. They go out to the field every time and most times they barely have time to go for medical check-ups.”

“The NUJ FCT Council decided to take it as a point of duty to make sure that we have our bodies checked.”

“It is our desire to make sure that we get health insurance for our members. The outcome of today’s outreach will better guide us.”

“I am happy that members turned en masse for this outreach. For me, I am happy that the team of medical doctors from Nizamiye Hospital are here to check our members.

“This will not be the last. We will continue to do this. Thank you to Nizamiye Hospital for taking up this challenge.”

While reiterating her resolve to sustain the momentum, she stated that: “This initiative demonstrates the union’s commitment to supporting journalists’ well-being.”

Doctors from Nizamiye Hospital carried out several checks in areas such as heart health, bones and joints, eyes, and dental care.

Mohammed Abubakar, the hospital’s Deputy Chief Operating Officer, earlier confirmed the hospital’s support for the event and other similar health programmes in the FCT.

“Our aim was to conduct medical screening for journalists in the FCT. The aim of the medical outreach is to prevent diseases. We are known to give humanitarian aids and this for us is a partnership with the NUJ FCT.

“The major disease that is prevalent so far is high blood pressure and sugar level and for eye issues we will go back to the hospital and revert to members who have serious medical eye issues for surgery where necessary,” he added.

Speaking during the exercise, Deputy Medical Director of Nizamiye Hospital, Dr Nurullo Sadokov, stated that the medical outreach was part of the hospital’s corporate social responsibility.

He said, “I hope this screening will help journalists to identify and prevent diseases and sicknesses.”

“From what we have seen so far, there are journalists with blood pressure and blood sugar problems. Our surgeon here has identified some journalists with hernia and haemorrhage.”

“We are making plans for those patients to come to our hospital for proper treatment and management. We came here for a general screening.”

“They may have a problem or not. After identifying the problems and diseases, we will then take another step, which is at the hospital level.”

“Some patients may end at the diagnostic level while others may need further attention. At the end of the day, we will make a list and make recommendations to the NUJ,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE