Nigerian Redcross Society in collaboration with the International Federation of Redcross (lFRC) has distributed cash amounting to over N39 million to the 1,250 victims of the 2022 Flood disaster in Niger State.

The Head of the cash distribution programme in Niger state and an ICT officer from the National Society Headquarters in Abuja, Mr Sakariyau Balaji disclosed this while speaking during the cash distribution exercise held in Lavun, Wushishi and Shiroro local Government Areas of the state over the weekend.

According to the breakdown, 500 beneficiaries were from Lavun, 500 again from Wushishi and the remaining 250 beneficiaries were drawn from Shiroro Local Government Area respectively.

Mr Balaji said the Redcross movements in Nigeria deemed it fit in their usual manner of supporting victims of natural disasters in Niger State again to support the victims of the 2022 Flood disasters.

He said the distribution exercise has been conducted peacefully, and devoid of any fracas across the three local Government areas that were worstly affected by the flood according to their records and reports.

Mr. Balaji stated that each of the 1,250 beneficiaries has collected M35,500.00 only as a token from the Red Cross movements in Nigeria.

The Head of the cash transfer programme in the state announced that the beneficiaries from the three local Government areas have been captured and registered since last year by the Red Cross based on their assessment and data collection from the affected people by the flood in the state.

Also while addressing the beneficiaries before the cash distribution,the Niger state Branch Secretary of Redcross, Mr. Gideon Adamu Paiko emphasized that the people of Niger state will forever remain grateful to the Redcross movements in Nigeria for what they have been doing for the people of the state.

The state Branch Secretary opined that Redcross has been supporting and assisting the people of the state for so many years in every aspect of human endeavours and expressed the hope that it would be sustained.

Mr. Gideon Adamu Paiko maintained that the cash distribution to the victims of 2022 Flood victims will go a long way to cushion the effects of the damage done to them by the flood in the state.

He thanked Redcross movements in Nigeria for what he described as an unprecedented and wonderful scintillating gesture to the people of Niger state.

The state Branch Secretary advised the beneficiaries to judiciously make use of the money given to them to better their lots.

The Branch Secretary thereby urged the state Government to compliment the efforts of the Nigerian Red Cross Society to come up with some support programmes with a view to alleviating the sufferings of the victims.

