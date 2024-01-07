The Niger State Command of the Department of State Services (DSS) has secured conviction of one Usman Abubakar following his arraignment before the Minna Chief Magistrate Court number One on Wednesday, 3rd. January over allegation of illegal possession of an automatic pump action gun and four live cartridges.

The defendant was brought to the court amidst tight security by the Operatives of the Secret Police and arraigned by Malam Abdulmalik Sani, the head of the Legal unit of the Command.

The First Information Report (FIR) made available in Court by the head of the Legal unit and obtained by Tribune Online, disclosed that the defendant was arraigned on one count charge of being in possession of Magnum pump action rifle without lawful authority.

The charge sheet marked MN/02/2024 reads in parts: “That you Usman Abubakar, adult, male, Bororo of Beji town, in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State, that on 12th December,2023 at Paiko, within the jurisdiction of this court, committed a criminal act to wit: you had in your possession without lawful authority two (2) magnum pump action rifles with registration numbers 18-0223 and 18-0254 respectively contrary to section 9 (1) and (2) and punishable under section 27 (I) (b) (111) of the firearms Act Cap F28.”

The Legal Officer told the court that the defendant was arrested by a joint patrol team along Minna-Paiko road with the gun concealed in a bag along with his brother who escaped arrest and he is presently on the run.

He further informed the Court that the defendant had allegedly confessed during interrogation that he bought the gun from one Toto, in Nasarawa State at the rate of N600, 000.00 for self- defence, as a result of the incessant armed banditry attacks on their community.

The Presiding Chief Magistrate, Hajiya Umma Mohammed, took the plea of the defendant, who pleaded for leniency that he bought the gun to defend himself as a result of the activities of armed bandits, praying/begging the court to temper justice with mercy.

However, the Presiding Chief Magistrate convicted him and reserved the sentence till the 17th of January.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE