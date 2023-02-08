Adelowo Oladipo

A Niger State High Court, sitting in Minna has dismissed a suit filed before it, challenging the appointment of the 7th Emir of Kontagora Emirate Council Alhaji Mohammed Barau Mu’azu.

Justice Abdullahi Mikail while delivering judgement on the matter ruled that the suit lacked merit and substantial evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to him, the plaintiff failed to also prove the case against the defendant as required by the law, thereby dismissing the case for lack of merit after three hours of the judgement.

Justice Mikail said the third issue on the matter as regards documents of claims submitted by the compliment was not satisfied by the count during the court proceedings.

Shortly after the judgment, both counsels to the Emir expressed satisfaction with the judgment and described it as a good research judgment.

Speaking with newsmen, the counsel to the plaintiff Barrister Mika Anace expressed dissatisfaction/unhappiness with the judgment and vowed to appeal against the judgment at the upper court.