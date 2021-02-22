Niger commissioner visits family of slain student of GSC Kagara

Niger State Commissioner Of Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, has paid a condolence visit to the family of slain student of Government Science College, Kagara, in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner who was accompanied by her counterpart in the ministry of Mineral Resources, Mr Sunday Koko, in conjunction with the Director-General of Religious Affairs, Mallam Umar Faruk, and top management of the Education ministry and some Principals, sympathized with the bereaved family of the deceased, the management of the College and the people of Kagara over the ugly incident.

She said that the state government and indeed the ministry shared in the grief that was caused by the unfortunate incident, adding that the loss was indeed painful and colossal to bear but urged that they take solace in the fact that God Almighty gives and takes.

According to the Commissioner, Benjamin B. Habila died as a Hero which the State and the ministry will live to remember and prayed that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

She however assured that “the government is doing everything possible to ensure that the abducted students, teachers and others would be rescued safely and returned to their parents as soon as possible.”

Receiving the Delegation of the Divisional Police Officer Kagara Division, Bala Saidu expressed appreciation to the Commissioner, and the team for the visit as well as expressed gratitude to the state government for it’s continued support to the Security Agencies in the state.

In his remarks, the father of the deceased student, Mr Ayuba Dansabe Bawa, thanked the government officials for the visit and the gift items given to him by the Education Commissioner, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, assuring that the death of his son will not deter him from sending his other children to school.

Meanwhile, the high point of the visit included prayers for the repose of the soul of the slain student and the safe return of all those that were kidnapped.

