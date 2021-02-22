Enugu govt moves to pay parastatal workers N30,000 minimum wage

The disparity in wages/salaries between workers in Enugu State parastatal and core civil service would soon come to an end as the state government has begun verification and biometric capturing of its staff in parastatal to ensure that every worker gets the new minimum wage of N30,000.00 monthly.

Disclosing to reporters, on Monday, during the ongoing exercise at the state secretariat, Enugu, the Chairman of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC) Enugu State Chapter, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe, said pensioners of the parastatal would also benefit from the new arrangement.

Comrade Igbokwe noted that a biometric capturing of the pensioners of the parastatal had commenced in earnest and by the end of March the committee set up for the verification and biometric capturing would have concluded their assignment which commenced, on February 8, 2021.

The Union leader further disclosed that a committee also has been set up to ensure that primary school teachers and local government workers are paid the new minimum wage equally.

According to him, the biometric capturing of the council workers and the primary school teachers are in progress too.

According to him, “Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is the most labour friendly governor we have had in Enugu State. We get things peacefully. Ugwuanyi considers the public servants as stakeholders in the state and for this reason, takes the welfare of workers seriously.

“There is a cordial relationship between the government and labour. Ugwuanyi’s government makes workers welfare their priority.”

The labour leader who commended Governor Ugwuanyi for prompt payment of worker’s salaries said he has been paying the public servants 13th month consistently for three years, saying that it was only last year that the 13th was not paid because of COVID-19.

Igbokwe also commended Ugwuanyi for holding meetings with labour leaders periodically to discuss issues concerning the workers, pointing out that, “we have had meetings with him for more than 20 times.”

“When an issue that concerns workers comes up, he invites us for a discussion. When the Paris Club fund came, he called us.

“Governor Ugwuanyi gives listening ears to workers and that is why we find it difficult to indulge in industrial crises. The committee has been sending out notices to the pensioners of the parastatal to ensure that no pensioner alive miss the opportunity,” he concluded.

