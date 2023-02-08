The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in Niger State, Hon. Mohammed Bago has unveiled plans to embark on provision of security, infrastructural and socio-economic development of the state if elected.

Hon. Bago gave the assurance in Abuja during the launching of the Book titled: ‘Law and Governance in Nigeria’ and fund-raising ceremony, which was attended by Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State; National Assembly caucuses, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Speaker and members of Niger State House of Assembly as well as members of the State Executive cabinet, captain of industries, among others.

While speaking on his manifesto, Hon. Bago said: “In a nutshell, we want to bring new change to Niger State, we want to rebrand Niger State so that we can be part of the newest economy in Nigeria. As you are aware, Niger State is the largest State in Nigeria in terms of Land mass.

“We have 76,000 square kilometers of arable land, we have 4 hydro-power stations in Niger and yet we do have Irrigation Dams in Niger; so we only wait for raining season. So we want to be Agric giant in this country and an industrial giant for that matter.”

While responding to the challenges posed by scarcity of new currency policy and fuel scarcity as an issue in this upcoming election, Hon. Bago averred that the problem is “generic as far as I am concerned.

“People who are advising for the redesign of the naira and the implementation of the policy are not being considerate of the plight of the people. Politicians who have money are not raising funds, so they don’t care whether you change money or you don’t change money.

“The fuel scarcity is purely sabotage and there is need for the government of the day to make sure that it enforces or put agencies in charge of this industry at work, so that there will be availability of fuel.

“But this short lived because you know the triumph for evil is short lived anytime, so we are sure by the grace of God.”

While reeling out his strategic plans toward provision of security across the State, he said: “We are already talking to and want to collaborate with the Traditional Institutions very importantly to curb insecurity.

“We have travelled around Niger State for the campaign and we’ve seen how people live and how our bushes are, and how our Local Governments are. There is need for the Government at the centre of the State to connect with Traditional Institutions and the Local Institutions to curb insecurity and by the grace of God it will be a thing of the past,” the APC Governorship Candidate assured.

In his keynote address, Governor Abubakar Bello who threw his weight behind the Candidature of Hon. Bago and his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba expressed optimism that the ruling party would record landslide victory during the forthcoming elections.





“There is a bond between us that two of us know, a bond of trust and mutual understanding. He has supported me when I need d support.

“But let me tell you something, probably the most important thing about our incoming (Governor). He will never abandon you, if he’s with you, he’s with you, if he’s not with you, he’s not with you.

“I remember after my second term election, usually when people win their election they go back to do their thing. This gentleman came back to me and he stayed. He stayed to the last day, and that I will never forget and I really appreciate it.

“The people of Niger State have spoken and I deliberately refused to get involved in the Primaries even with all the pressure, with all the lobbying, I said let the will of the people speak.

“Whenever you allow the will of the people to speak, you won’t have problems in the general election. What we are seeing today in Niger State, the acceptance and the reception during the campaigns is as a result of allowing people to decide who they want.

“Campaigns have been completed in two zones, and I can tell you that in those two zones we scored 90 percent. The only one zone that is left won’t be any different. As we are now as human beings and as people, as far as this project is concerned, we can only pray to God to keep us alive and healthy. But I won’t be wrong, I say we are just waiting for time. So, we need all the prayers and support.

“We brought you all here not just to look at your faces, we brought you all here to support us, support this process and you will never regret it. For those of you that have the means, I hereby indulge you to please and please support this course to the fullest. Trust me, it’s an investment worth it.

“Some of us mentioned earlier on, that things are difficult, fuel scarcity, cashless this cashless that, yes it is true. But with determination and the will of the people, we will make it. Fuel scarcity all this issues will stop at some point, it will stop.

“All the Governors of Nigeria are concerned about what is going on. We will for our citizens, but it will stop. So that shouldn’t distract is, we should be very optimistic, we should go to our polling stations and vote for Hon. Mohammed Bago as Niger state governor and Comrade as his Deputy Governor,” he urged.

