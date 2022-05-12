NHRC flags-off 2022 prison audit exercise, donates drugs to inmates

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has flagged off the 2022 Correctional Center Audit exercise to ascertain compliance with international best practices.

The NHRC’s Chairperson of the Commission, Dr Salamatu Suleiman, who led the Commission’s delegation to the Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) Abuja where the event took place said, inmates in Custodial Facilities are entitled to enjoy general human rights including the right to good health pursuant to international human rights standards or best practices.

She restated that welfare and access to medical care for all inmates cannot be overemphasised given the importance of healthcare to citizens, particularly the vulnerable inmates.

The NHRC Chairperson called on the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to give NHRC Officials and the Medical Team of Gift Health Plus, the maximum cooperation that is needed to make sure that the medical outreach during the 2022 Audit of Correctional Centres across the Country is a successful one.

In her remarks, the Controller General of NCS, Haliru Nababa, commended the NHRC and Gift Health Plus for donating the medical items to the Service, saying that comprehensive and efficient health care is essential to every citizen, especially those in detention.

The Controller General who was represented at the occasion by the Deputy Controller General of Corrections (Covering Duties) Health and Welfare, Marylaurine Melchizedek recalled that relevant Section of the Nigerian Constitution and the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), particularly in goal 3 stressed the welfare and security of citizens as the primary purpose of government.

“The NCS has lived up to its mandate to provide safe and legal custody to inmates so as to ensure their physical and mental well-being, despite our the lean resources and excruciating circumstances,” the Controller General added.

Thereafter, the Executive Director Gift Health Plus Inc, Chamberlain Nwanne said that his organization would continue to work together with the NHRC and NCS to impact positively on the rights of inmates across Nigeria.

He declared that his organisation has found dependable partners in the NHRC and the NCS, saying that the 1000 eyeglasses and 500 prenatal drugs are targeted at meeting some of the health needs of those in detention facilities, as a measure to further protect their right to health.

