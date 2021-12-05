Buhari returns to Abuja from Dubai EXPO

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja following his trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he participated in EXPO 2021 DUBAI.

He was received on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday afternoon, by government functionaries led by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

While in the Middle Eastern country, the president addressed a trade and investment forum at Dubai Expo 2020, organised by the Nigerian Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce, Nigeria’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission.

At the forum, he had assured that Nigeria still remains the most viable and attractive investment destination in Africa, noting that the country is on the path of becoming the continent’s leading industrial and trading nation.

The president, who toured the Nigerian Pavilion at the Expo last Friday, met with His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

He was also the Special Guest of Honour at the special Trade and Investment Forum themed: Unveiling Investment Opportunities in Nigeria put together to mark the country’s presence at the gathering by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

He was accompanied on the trip by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd); Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; and Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar.

Others are; Ministers of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami; Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite; Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Maryam Katagum, the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

