NGX: Investors lose N301bn as bears persist

The domestic equities market extended previous day losses as investors sold off on the shares of Airtel Africa.

Basically, on Wednesday, the market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) rested at N20.039 trillion as against an opening of N20.330 trillion. Consequently, investors lost N301 billion.

Thus, the All-Share Index declined by 1.5 per cent to 38,445.09 basis points. Accordingly, Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date losses increased to -3.5 per cent and -4.5 per cent, respectively.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative, as 25 tickers declined relative to 21 gainers.

On the performance chart, C&I Leasing and Airtel Africa topped the losers’ list with respective ten per cent dip in their share value, while Seplat and MRS recorded the most significant gains of the day with respective ten per cent appreciation in their share value.

Across sectors, the Oil & Gas and Industrial Goods indices recorded gains by 7.1 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively, while the Insurance, Banking, and Consumer Goods indices declined.

The total volume of trades decreased by 24.9 per cent to 153.64 million units, valued at NGN2.45 billion, and exchanged in 3,494 deals. UACN was the most traded stock by volume at 10.01 million units, while SEPLAT was the most traded by value at NGN1.08 billion.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…NGX: Investors lose N301bn as bears persist

NGX: Investors lose N301bn as bears persist