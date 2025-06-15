Business

NGX Group, SEC aim capital market diplomacy to deepen Nigeria-China financial ties

Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba
In a strategic move to position Nigeria’s capital market as a catalyst for cross-border investments, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have reaffirmed their commitment to fostering cross-border capital market partnerships.

The current engagements in China reflect a broader effort to strengthen Nigeria’s connectivity to global financial markets and attract new investment flows.

This commitment was demonstrated at the China-Africa CEO Dialogue, organized by Choice International Group in strategic collaboration with NGX Group. The event took place on the sidelines of the 4th China–Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha, where NGX Group, SEC, and other leading African institutions engaged Chinese corporates, regulators, and financial institutions to explore mutually beneficial partnerships.

Speaking at the dialogue, Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director/CEO of NGX Group, noted that deepening capital market partnerships is key to unlocking new investment corridors between Nigeria and China. He highlighted NGX Group’s engagement with institutions such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Stock Exchange, aimed at creating pathways for Chinese corporates to raise capital locally—whether through bonds, commercial papers, or equity—to help mitigate currency and operational risks while driving growth in key sectors like manufacturing, ICT, and automotive.

“Financial flows are often the missing link in many China-Africa engagements,” Popoola said. “By opening these corridors, we are positioning Nigeria as a hub for cross-border investments and supporting the country’s economic diversification agenda.”

From a regulatory perspective, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director-General of the SEC, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to providing a safe, transparent, and enabling investment environment. “Our job is not just to provide the framework, but to assure investors that if they come to Nigeria, they’ll find justice when they need it. Transparency and credibility are key to building investor confidence. While risk is inherent in every business, our role as regulators is to mitigate those risks and ensure a level playing field,” he stated.

Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of NGX Group, praised the strategic engagements in China as a testament to NGX Group’s ambition to position Nigeria as Africa’s investment gateway. “At NGX Group, we believe the capital market is pivotal to unlocking Africa’s potential. Our engagement in China reflects our commitment to building bridges between Nigeria and key global markets to deliver long-term prosperity for our stakeholders,” Kwairanga remarked.

The dialogue underscored the importance of capital markets in facilitating trade, technology transfer, and industrial development between China and Nigeria. Both NGX Group and the SEC pledged to continue championing capital market diplomacy as a tool for sustainable economic growth.

 

