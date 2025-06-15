Kogi RAAMP signs N4.03bn market upgrade contracts across senatorial districts

The Kogi State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (Kogi RAAMP) has signed contracts worth ₦4,029,738,565.53 for the upgrade of key rural markets across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The upgrade markets are Aiyegunle Market, Kabba-Bunu LGA awarded to RSA Global Investments JV AB Enterprises, Ajaka Market, Igala-Mela/Odolu LGA – awarded to Afdin Construction Limited and development of Aku Market, Adavi LGA – awarded to Geodata Global Services.

The signing ceremony, held at the project office in Lokoja, marked a significant milestone in the implementation of the agro-logistics component of the project, which aims to improve market access for rural farmers and traders.

Speaking at the event, the State Project Coordinator, Engineer Sheidu Adamu, reiterated the administration’s firm stance on quality assurance and accountability.

He stated that the administration of Governor Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, renowned for its rural-friendly policies, has zero tolerance for substandard jobs.

He urged the contractors to adhere strictly to the project’s procurement guidelines and deliver on schedule.

Engineer Obansa emphasized that developing rural marketing infrastructure is central to RAAMP’s mandate, as it directly impacts agricultural productivity, food security, and rural livelihoods.

He explained that the three market upgrade contracts have been strategically distributed across the state’s senatorial zones to reflect equity and inclusivity in project implementation.

“The even distribution of these market projects across the three senatorial districts demonstrates RAAMP’s commitment to inclusive development. We expect nothing short of quality and timely execution,” he stressed.

The representative of RSA Global Investments JV AB Enterprises, speaking on behalf of the contractors, expressed appreciation to the state government and Kogi RAAMP for the confidence reposed in them.

He assured stakeholders that the projects would be executed diligently and in full compliance with the technical specifications outlined in the contract agreements.

“We understand the significance of this project to the rural economy and are committed to delivering value,” he said.

