2027: Bauchi man climbs network antenna, demands NNPC chief joins guber race

Residents of Kofar Dumi in Bauchi metropolis woke up on Sunday to a surprise development as a young man, Adamu Salisu, was heard shouting in a loud voice atop a network service antenna thereby attracting attention.

The Bauchi man who is in his 20s was shouting in a loud voice as recorded by eyewitnesses, “I will not come down until Bala Wunti comes here to assure me that he will aspire for Bauchi State gubernatorial seat come 2027 general elections.”

The Bauchi man explained that the decision he took was the climax of diverse calls on Dr Bala Wunti, the Chief Health, Safety, and Environment Officer at NNPC Limited, to express intent to contest the gubernatorial ticket under any of the political parties in the country.

He was quoted to have said that time was rife for the NNPC chief to express his desire to aspire considering his various contributions to the development of the state.

He also stressed that people of Bauchi State love Bala Wunti and are ready to support him as soon as he declares his interest in the gubernatorial ticket no matter what party he joins.

The development drew the attention of people to the area wondering what could lead the young man to make such a risky decision knowing fully well that the electricity current could lead to his untimely death of shocked by the high voltage.

While some people condemned his action, some others expressed support saying that Dr. Bala Wunti deserves to be the next Governor of the State considering his developmental gestures in the past.

Adamu Salisu spent close to 4 hours on top of the antenna resisting all pleas and entreaties on him to come down, insisting that he will only do so if Bala Wunti comes around.

Later, security operatives came around to talk him into coming down from the antenna but he refused, the security operatives ensured that there was no force on him nor any act of violence from the crowd that gathered.

After a series of persuasion including promise to ensure that he met Bala Wunti, the young man agreed and voluntarily came down from the antenna.

Immediately he came down, there was hailing and praise on him for taking such a risky step to drive home his point of calling on Bala Wunti to aspire.

He was whisked away by the security operatives to an unknown office, though some of his relatives and friends followed to ensure that he was safe.

The operatives had asked him several questions to ascertain his mental health state and stability and he was said to have provided prompt and coherent answers.

As at press time, no official response from the Bala Wunti Foundation nor Dr Bala Wunti himself.