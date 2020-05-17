NGO organises virtual training for journalists on COVID-19 reportage

Breakthrough Action-Nigeria, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), on Saturday trained 120 journalists across the country on reporting the COVID-19 and related issues.

The training which featured journalists from both print and electronic media was done virtually using the zoom application in compliance with the government’s physical distancing directive.

Speaking on the training, Mr Eze Ogali, Senior Program Officer Media, Breakthrough Action-Nigeria said it was done virtually in a bid further contain the spread of the COVID-19.

He explained that the training was aimed at supporting the media professionals to disseminate the correct information to the public in order to dispel the increasing misinformation being peddled by non-professionals about the COVID-19 virus.

According to him, the training had exposed the participants to where and how to get information on the COVID-19 and properly disseminate same to members of the public.

“The evolving nature of the COVID-19 virus and the rising number of confirmed cases in the country, demands all stakeholders be adequately informed and strengthened to ensure that the right message gets to the right people at the right time.

“The media has been doing a lot towards reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, therefore, there is need for them to be trained and properly equipped,” Ogali added.

He called on the participants to pass on the lessons learnt to their colleagues who were not opportune to be part of the session in order to improve the quality of their reports on the COVID-19 virus henceforth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the training featured paper presentations by resource persons on different topics as well as question and answer session.

