Ramadan: Senator Wamakko secures release of 33 inmates

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti Corruption, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has secured the release of thirty-three inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Sokoto.

The benefiting inmates had their fines and compensations paid by Senator Wamakko, courtesy of the largesse extended to them under the Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko Free Legal Services Foundation.

A statement signed by the special assistant on media and publicity to the senator, Bashir Rabe Mani, disclosed that the Secretary of the Foundation, Barrister Bashir Jodi, said the beneficiaries who were awaiting trial inmates had their debts paid.

According to the Secretary, each of the former inmates, all males, were also given N 5,000 transport fare.

Jodi said, “this is part of the perennial gesture of Senator Wamakko during the Holy Month of Ramadan, to enable the released inmates to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr with their various families .”

The Deputy Controller, Nigerian Correctional Service, in Charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Sokoto, Idris Mohammed, lauded Senator Wamakko for the remarkable and unparalleled gesture.

While urging other wealthy individuals to emulate Senator Wamakko, Idris averred that the gesture would help to further decongest the custodial centre.

DCP Idris added, ” this noble gesture cannot come at a better time than now when the world is grappling with the raging global COVID-19 pandemic.

“The gesture has also bolstered the security of the centre, as the decongestion has enhanced the coordination and administration of the centre.”

Addressing the freed inmates, Senator Wamakko, who chairs the Foundation, appealed to them to steer clear from any crimes.

Represented by the Coordinator of the Foundation, Barrister Abdulhamid Zubair, Senator Wamakko said, “this is to prevent you from committing any unsavoury acts capable of bringing you back into the custodial centre.

“You should endeavour to be good and God-fearing citizens, as well as endeavour to be engaged in meaningful activities, so as to be useful to yourselves, your respective families and the general society. ”

Senator Wamakko further pledged to sustain the annual gesture, so as to further alleviate the suffering of the less privileged members of the society.

