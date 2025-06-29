Firm records nine million man-hours without lost time injury

According to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Ononiwu, the landmark achievement showcased Axxela’s steady progress and strong commitment to global best practices in workplace safety and operational integrity.

He added that the achievement reflected the company’s deliberate implementation of robust safety systems and protocols, ensuring consistent productivity without disruptions from workplace incidents.

Ononiwu, said: “Recording 9 million hours without a lost-time injury is a powerful reflection of the deeply embedded safety culture at Axxela.”It speaks to our team’s shared commitment to operational excellence, disciplined adherence to safety protocols, and collective accountability. This achievement further reinforces that safety is not just a policy, it’s a core value that shapes how we carry out operations and day-to-day activities.”

Also reflecting on the achievement, John Okoro, Head of Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability, noted that it was a reminder that safety is everyone’s responsibility.

“Our zero-tolerance approach to non-compliance protects lives, preserves operations, and reflects our responsibility to all stakeholders. This accomplishment inspires us to not relent and to continue to raise the standard,” he said.

Axxela’s consistent safety performance has seen it surpass previous records, crossing the 7 million mark in 2023 and 8 million milestone in 2024.

The company has also continued to strengthen its sustainability credentials, most recently retaining its Gold Medal in the 2025 EcoVadis Sustainability Rating. These accomplishments reinforce the company’s market leadership in delivering value through safe, sustainable, and responsible energy solutions.

