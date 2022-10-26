NGO advocates free distribution of sanitary pads to young girls

At least about 1,000 female secondary school students have benefited from a free distribution of reusable sanitary pads by a non-governmental organisation, Sanitary Pad Media Campaign (SPMC).

The distribution of the sanitary pad held on Wednesday at the National Museum of Unity, Ibadan on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, convener of the initiative, Anike-Ade Funke Treasure stated that the organisation is committed to enhancing period dignity through the advocacy of free sanitary pads for school girls and the differently abled in Nigeria.

Treasure said the event which was tagged “Our time is now, our right our future” was organised in commemoration of the 2022 International Day of Girl Child and also in celebration of one year anniversary of the SPMC’s scholarships programme which was inaugurated in 2021.

She urged government to put into consideration distribution of free sanitary pads to secondary school girls, adding that part of the NGO’s vision is to see young girls get sanitary pads from government.

The humanitarian added that the skyrocketed price of sanitary pad and economic situation of the country necessitated the distribution of the free reusable pads.

She said the organisation which has branches in nine states of the country is passionate about the menstrual hygiene of school girls because of the absenteeism recorded in schools by some secondary school students as a result of menstruation.

She added that the event which was held in collaboration with National Museum Unity and Diatom Impact is also meant to inspire and ensure that girls attend school while menstruating.

She however advised parents to take good care of their girl-child, build proper relationship with them and as well give thier girl-child sanitary pads while menstruating.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the occasion and Maye Olubadan of Ibadan land, Lekan Alabi noted that the project is a challenge to all well-meaning Nigerians to give back to the society expecially selected members of the society which include students and the under-privileged.

He added that the call for distribution of free sanitary pad has advocated by the NGO is something that should be achievable by the government for the comfort and welfare of the girl-child.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune one of the beneficiaries, Mariam Lamidi, appreciated the NGO for the sanitary pads given her, adding that this will go a long way in reducing expenses incurred on the monthly flow by her parents.

