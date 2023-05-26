A sociocultural organisation of descendants of Igbomina in Kwara state, Orisun Igbomina, has described emergence of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara as chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) as hope for improved political relevance for the North Central geopolitical zone of the country.

The organization, in a statement signed by its president general, Chief Gbenga Awoyale, in Ilorin on Friday, also said that the emergence of Governor Abdulrazaq is a good omen for the general development of the country in the quest for collaborative partnership.

It is recalled that Chief Awoyale recently called for sociopolitical repositioning of North Central in the scheme of national affairs.

“On behalf of Orisun Igbomina, a sociocultural organization of Igbomina indigenes, I want to congratulate the Governor of Kwara state, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who again, has stood out among his peers as the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF). This is indeed a validation that Kwarans truly made a nationally admirable choice of leader in Governor AbdulRazaq.

“We are glad that our Governor is leading the pack in our quest for a politically elevated North Central zone in the scheme of our national affairs. While his emergence is a good omen for the general development of the Country in the quest for collaborative partnership, we are particularly excited and convinced that Gov. AbdulRazaq’s emergence as NGF Chairman beams a ray of hope for political relevance of the North Central.

“Governor AbdulRazaq has also broken a new record by making Kwara the first state to produce NGF Chairman twice, since the inception of the Forum. We are convinced that the Governor will bring to bare his transformational leadership experience to bear in piloting the affairs of the NGF in such an unprecedented manner, just like he has done to Kwara state in the past four years”

Awoyale prayed that the Governor’s second term in office as governor of Kwara state and as the new NGF chairman is characterized by great accomplishment, fulfillment and prosperity for Kwara state, North Central and Nigeria at large.

