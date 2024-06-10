The newly appointed Director of New Media, Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives (APC) Governorship Election Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, on Sunday rejected the offer, citing personal reasons for his decision.

He disclosed this in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Sunday in Benin and noted that he was honored to have been considered for the position.

Mayaki explained that potential impact of his working relationship with someone who he said was initially penciled down for the position further informed his decision.

ALSO READ: Edo guber: LP committee chairman condemns destruction of Akpata’s billboards

He said that accepting the position could create an uncomfortable situation, adding that he prioritised maintaining a harmonious work environment.

Mayaki said: “I have communicated my decision to the relevant leaders before the final announcement. As a person of faith, I strive to live by principles that promote peace, integrity, and goodwill.

“I do not wish to hold grudges or engage in actions that could generate bad blood between myself and others. It is essential for me to act in a manner that aligns with my values and fosters positive relationships.”